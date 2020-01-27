China confirms 2744 cases of coronavirus

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That's 769 since yesterday

Here is the progression:

  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
NZD/JPY has extended its decline to 1%. It's down 64 pips to 71.53. That's the lowest since Jan 8.
That's 769 since yesterday

Here are the latest confirmed numbers outside of China:
Thailand: 7
Japan: 3
South Korea: 3
US: 3
Vietnam: 2
Singapore:4
Malaysia:3
Nepal:1
France: 3
Australia: 4
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose