China confirms 80% tariff on Australian barley

The news that China was to impose an import tariff on Australian barley broke back on May 10 

The tariff imposition has been announced in a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce
  • anti-dumping tariff would be 73.6 per cent
  • while the anti-subsidy tariff would be 6.9 per cent
  • will remain in place for five years
This from China is in retaliation for Australia leading calls for an investigation into the origin and spread of COVID-19. China also halted imports of Australian beef last week as part of their response. 
