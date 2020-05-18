China confirms 80% tariff on Australian barley
The news that China was to impose an import tariff on Australian barley broke back on May 10
The tariff imposition has been announced in a statement from China's Ministry of Commerce
- anti-dumping tariff would be 73.6 per cent
- while the anti-subsidy tariff would be 6.9 per cent
- will remain in place for five years
This from China is in retaliation for Australia leading calls for an investigation into the origin and spread of COVID-19. China also halted imports of Australian beef last week as part of their response.