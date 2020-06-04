China confirms that its cities, including Beijing, will begin accepting international flights

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

But it does come with certain restrictions though

This builds on the earlier piece by Xinhua here, where it was reported that China will start allowing foreign airlines to operate one flight per week starting from 8 June.

One flight per week isn't much of an improvement but baby steps I guess.

Unfortunately, this will not include the US as both sides are still at war over this issue with the US having announced the suspension of Chinese flights themselves yesterday here.

