China considers to not recognise BNO passports as a viable travel document

The move has infuriated China and the foreign ministry has now said that they may consider not recognising the BNO passports as a viable travel document.





This just feeds into escalating geopolitical tensions between the two countries but from an economic perspective, the UK and China aren't too heavily reliant on one another as compared to the likes of the US and Australia for example.





So, while it is worth keeping an eye out on this, it isn't much of a major concern for either UK or Chinese assets at this point in time.





This comes amid the ongoing spat between China and the UK over the Hong Kong issue, in which the UK released more information on the new Hong Kong BNO (British National Overseas) visa that would allow holders to move to the country for residency.