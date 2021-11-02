China coronavirus - around half the flights to and from Beijing were cancelled Tuesday

'Zero Covid' policy persists in China - this report via CNBC on the outbreak in Beijing:

About half the flights to and from Beijing city's two airports were cancelled Tuesday,

Local authorities are on high alert after a handful of locally transmitted coronavirus cases over the weekend indicated the latest spike in cases might be spreading beyond just a few regions.

Beijing's health commission announced Monday that residents who had left the city for business trips or leisure trips to areas with confirmed cases should "postpone" returning





The mid-year outbreak of the virus in China resulted in widespread disruption to the economy, if the 'zero' policy can stamp out the spread quickly these will be limited this time around but the risk is further spread and tightening of movement again.



















