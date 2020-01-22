China coronavirus - Have roads out of Wuhan been blocked? (Rail and air travel already blocked)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A post on social media in China claims to show roads out of Wuhan being shut 

Rail and air have already been clocked - shutting road egress would be a big escalation

This is unconfirmed, OK?

ForexLive
