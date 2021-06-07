Subscription Confirmed!
-
US stocks trade near Friday's closing levels at the start of trading for the week
-
EURUSD tests 100 hour MA in early NY trading
-
USDJPY falls belows swing floor from last week
-
The GBPUSD tilts back above the MAs (bullish)
-
The AUD is the strongest and the USD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day.
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOE's Bailey: BOE has not made a decision on central bank digital currency
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.3963 (vs. Friday at 6.4072)
-
Fed's Mester: It was a solid employment report but wants to see further progress
-
Reminder: FOMC blackout period begins tomorrow
-
Fed's Powell: Climate change poses a profound challenge for the global economy