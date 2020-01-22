China coronavirus news conference - 440 cases, 9 deaths

China National Health Commission press briefing. From Li Bin, the vice director of National Health Commission:

  •  there are 9 deaths from virus, all in Hubei
  •  are 440 cases of virus across 13 provinces, cities
  •  will have a daily report system across china on virus
  •  Wuhan city has banned live animal trade
  •  Wuhan city will establish daily communication system 
  • Encourage the people if Wuhan not gather in groups
  • Will adopt strict monitoring for those with fever 

