China coronavirus news conference - 440 cases, 9 deaths

China National Health Commission press briefing. From Li Bin, the vice director of National Health Commission:

there are 9 deaths from virus, all in Hubei



are 440 cases of virus across 13 provinces, cities



will have a daily report system across china on virus



Wuhan city has banned live animal trade



Wuhan city will establish daily communication system

Encourage the people if Wuhan not gather in groups

Will adopt strict monitoring for those with fever



Headlines via Bloomberg





more to come