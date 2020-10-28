Coronavirus vaccine production likely to exceed 16bn doses in 2021

The South China Morning Post says that of the 16bn expected to be produced around 8bn are already pledged in supply deals.

But does warn:
  •  failures and setbacks are standard in the vaccine industry, and such projections could be cut by more than half, according to another estimate made last month.
And also notes the logistical challenges of distribution.

Less happy news on vaccines earlier today:
