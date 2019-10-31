China could axe extra tariffs on US farm products to boost imports - report

Reuters reports, citing the Chinese trade association chief on the matter









Adding that Beijing would rather buy US farm goods based on prevailing market conditions rather than committing to a large figure and a specific time frame:





"What the government can do is to remove the extra tariffs, both sides need to do this. Then let the companies make the purchases based on their own will, and based on market rules. After the tariffs are removed, the trade goes back to normal. Then how much the firms would buy depends on the market."

The headline of the report here may seem to be a bit positive but the details and the tone of the message are less encouraging in my view.





The report cites further that China wants to create a "convenient" and "good" trade environment, rather than forcing firms to buy a certain amount over a period of time.





Further saying China views that achieving the $40 to $50 billion worth of purchases cannot be guaranteed even if tariffs are removed.

The report says that Beijing could remove extra tariffs on US agricultural products in order to help importers buy up to $50 billion worth, depending on market conditions.