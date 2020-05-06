China could have prevented the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people around the world from the coronavirus



Countries are starting to understand the risks of doing business with the Chinese Communist Party



There is no true win-win with the communist regime



US happy to provide technical assistance to China on the coronavirus



China continues to die access and be opaque, we only demand that they be transparent and open



World Health Organization still needs to demand an investigation into China's handling of the coronavirus



The rhetoric against China is increasing, and we can expect going forward that the Trump administration will continue to encourage, if not mandate, US companies from being dependent on China for supply chains, citing national security.