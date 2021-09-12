China COVID-19 - Outbreak in Putian, Fujian province, residents are being discouraged from leaving

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via China's Global Times, reporting an outbreak of 24 cases in the city. 

  • People are discouraged from leaving the city
Says the GT:
  • cases are from Putian's Xianyou county, the biggest county of the city. Villages in Xianyou where confirmed cases live were sealed off. 
  • Public venues such as cinemas, museums and libraries must suspend their indoor activities
  • Restaurants should limit their operation hours
  • People are encouraged to work from home. 
Mid-year outbreaks a little further to the south weighed on the Chinese economy. Let's see how this pans out. 



