China CPI and PPI data (for April) is on the schedule for today - preview

Coming up at 0130 GMT, China inflation figures for April

  • China CPI expected 1.0% y/y, prior 0.4%

  • PPI expected 6.5% y/y, prior 4.4%

Quite the divergence in expectations. The PPI is ramping higher on the back of the surging prices of commodities
  • copper, tin, iron ore, plastics prices to producers in China (and elsewhere of course) have risen to the highest in a decade
  • supply constraints are a factor on this, along with rocketing demand
The impact on downstream pricing is lagging, hence the much expectations for the CPI. Much lower pork prices is a key holding down consumer inflation in China. 

The data release is unlikely to impact major FX rates too much (barring any shock results). 





