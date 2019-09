Inflation data out of China.

CPI 2.8% y/y

expected 2.7%, prior 2.8%

PPI -0.8% y/y

expected -0.9%, prior -0.3%

That very low PPI will see increased stimulus calls. Such a slow PPI will weigh on business profitability, which in turn will weigh on employment and capex plans.









