China Customs spokesman says there are signs of recovery for foreign trade

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Further comments from a spokesman for China's customs bureau

  •  there are signs of recovery for foreign trade from Jan-Feb period
  • domestic demand played important role in promoting imports as things return to normal
  • says shrinking international demand will impact our exports
  • difficulties facing foreign trade cannot be underestimated
  • China's foreign trade is resilient
  • China confident in its ability to ensure stability in foreign trade and minimise impact of coronavirus outbreak
  • As we gradually implement the phase 1 deal with US we have seen some positive developments
  •  asked about implementation of phase 1 trade deal with US, says we cannot neglect negative impact of covid-19
  •  asked about implementation of phase 1 trade deal with US, says import of agricultural products increasing
And, this:
  • China's Q1 exports to US down 23.6%
  • imports from US down 1.3%

