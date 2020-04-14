China Customs spokesman says there are signs of recovery for foreign trade
Further comments from a spokesman for China's customs bureau
- there are signs of recovery for foreign trade from Jan-Feb period
- domestic demand played important role in promoting imports as things return to normal
- says shrinking international demand will impact our exports
- difficulties facing foreign trade cannot be underestimated
- China's foreign trade is resilient
- China confident in its ability to ensure stability in foreign trade and minimise impact of coronavirus outbreak
- As we gradually implement the phase 1 deal with US we have seen some positive developments
- asked about implementation of phase 1 trade deal with US, says we cannot neglect negative impact of covid-19
- asked about implementation of phase 1 trade deal with US, says import of agricultural products increasing
And, this:
- China's Q1 exports to US down 23.6%
- imports from US down 1.3%