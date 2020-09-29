China Daily says US Sinophobic policies causing near-term losses to China, in the long run China could benefit

China Daily piece which, in essence (and to paraphrase) sees the obstacle in the path becoming the path:

The Sinophobic policies of the United States are causing losses to China in the near term, but in the long run, China could benefit from them.

As the US administration picks fights with Chinese high-tech giants such as Huawei, Chinese enterprises have realized they have to develop their own key technologies instead of buying them from US companies, so they no longer have to rely on the whims of US politicians.

Such changes could cause irreparable and irreversible damage to the US high-tech sector.

Keep an eye out for this ahead:

There are already indications out of CHina of large levels of investment in the pipeline to develop tech that will bypass the need to rely on chips and such from offshore.











