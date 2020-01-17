China data - AUD adding a few tics

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

While the GDP for 2019 in China was a slight disappointment the more timely December activity data has made up for it:

Chinese stockmarkets are higher on the data, as is the AUD, but only a little:
While the GDP for 2019 in China was a slight disappointment the more timely December activity data has made up for it:
AUD/USD is at its session high and fgacing some sell resistance around here. A fresh burst of optimism should be enough to add a little more to it though. 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose