China data - AUD adding a few tics
While the GDP for 2019 in China was a slight disappointment the more timely December activity data has made up for it:
- China Q4 GDP 6.0% (vs. 6.0% expected). Full year GDP 6.1% (expected 6.2%)
- China December Industrial Production 6.9% y/y (expected 5.9%) & Retail sales 8.0% (expected 7.9%)
Chinese stockmarkets are higher on the data, as is the AUD, but only a little:
AUD/USD is at its session high and fgacing some sell resistance around here. A fresh burst of optimism should be enough to add a little more to it though.