China data due at 0200GMT - if its 'good' is that a positive for AUD? Maybe not.

Close attention will paid to the activity data for March out China, is it showing a good improvement on the Feb data?





Trader eyes are on the data release, due at 0200GMT.Good data could raise hopes for China to manage a V shape recovery, and thus "rescue" the global economy through its imports.





The but is, though, China's trade data indicates a bigger concentration of imports from the US. As you would expect given the two countries have a Phase1 trade to implement.





So, ordinarily if we got solid data from China it'd be viewed as an AUD positive - maybe this time not so much?







