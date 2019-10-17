China data due Friday - Q3 GDP and September activity data - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

From China on 18 October 2019, due at 0200GMT - Q3 GDP

For the q/q 

  • expected is +1.5%
  • prior was +1.6%

For the y/y

  • expected is +6.1%
  • prior was +6.2% 


Also, September activity data:

  • Industrial Production y/y expected is 4.9%, prior was 4.4%
  • industrial production YTD y/y expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.6%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.5%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected is 7.8%, prior was 7.5%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is 8.1%, prior was 8.2%
Via SG:
Industrial production growth likely rebounded... from the dismal 4.4% in August.
  • partly thanks to a positive base effect
  • manufacturing PMIs also indicate a bounce
  • Coal consumption at the six major electricity companies also rebounded strongly last month
Fixed asset investment (FAI) growth likely staged a similar recovery
  • Firm prices for cement and nonferrous metals as well as resilient import demand for iron ore seem to point to continued strength in property investment and/or further improvement in infrastructure investment. 
  • However, manufacturing investment likely remained stagnant amid a negative base effect and lasting damage arising from trade uncertainties. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose