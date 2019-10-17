China data due Friday - Q3 GDP and September activity data - preview

From China on 18 October 2019, due at 0200GMT - Q3 GDP

For the q/q

expected is +1.5%

prior was +1.6%

For the y/y

expected is +6.1%

prior was +6.2%







Also, September activity data:

Industrial Production y/y expected is 4.9%, prior was 4.4%

industrial production YTD y/y expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.6%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.5%

Retail Sales y/y, expected is 7.8%, prior was 7.5%

Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is 8.1%, prior was 8.2%

Via SG:

Industrial production growth likely rebounded... from the dismal 4.4% in August.

partly thanks to a positive base effect

manufacturing PMIs also indicate a bounce

Coal consumption at the six major electricity companies also rebounded strongly last month

Fixed asset investment (FAI) growth likely staged a similar recovery

Firm prices for cement and nonferrous metals as well as resilient import demand for iron ore seem to point to continued strength in property investment and/or further improvement in infrastructure investment.

However, manufacturing investment likely remained stagnant amid a negative base effect and lasting damage arising from trade uncertainties.



