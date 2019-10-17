China data due Friday - Q3 GDP and September activity data - preview
From China on 18 October 2019, due at 0200GMT - Q3 GDP
For the q/q
- expected is +1.5%
- prior was +1.6%
For the y/y
- expected is +6.1%
- prior was +6.2%
Also, September activity data:
- Industrial Production y/y expected is 4.9%, prior was 4.4%
- industrial production YTD y/y expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.6%
- Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected is 5.5%, prior was 5.5%
- Retail Sales y/y, expected is 7.8%, prior was 7.5%
- Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is 8.1%, prior was 8.2%
Via SG:
Industrial production growth likely rebounded... from the dismal 4.4% in August.
- partly thanks to a positive base effect
- manufacturing PMIs also indicate a bounce
- Coal consumption at the six major electricity companies also rebounded strongly last month
Fixed asset investment (FAI) growth likely staged a similar recovery
- Firm prices for cement and nonferrous metals as well as resilient import demand for iron ore seem to point to continued strength in property investment and/or further improvement in infrastructure investment.
- However, manufacturing investment likely remained stagnant amid a negative base effect and lasting damage arising from trade uncertainties.