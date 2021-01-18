China data is due at 0200GMT - GDP preview

Data from China due on Monday 18 January 2021 at 10 am Beijing time (0200GMT):

As posted earlier:

China GDP

  • expected +2.7% q/q, +6.2% y/y

  • prior was +2.7% q/q and +4.9% y/y

& China activity data for December 2020

Industrial Production y/y

  • expected 6.9%, prior was 7.0%

Industrial Production YTD y/y

  • expected 2.7%, prior was 2.3%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y

  • expected 3.2%, prior was 2.6%

Retail Sales y/y,

  • expected 5.5%, prior was 5.0%

Retail Sales YTD y/y

  • expected -36.9%, prior was -4.8%

  • note the dichotomy between industrial production and retail sales, this is (an admittedly imperfect) indication in the changing recovery rates of the industrial and domestic demand sectors

