China data is due at 0200GMT - GDP preview

As posted earlier:

China GDP

expected +2.7% q/q, +6.2% y/y

prior was +2.7% q/q and +4.9% y/y

& China activity data for December 2020

Industrial Production y/y

expected 6.9%, prior was 7.0%

Industrial Production YTD y/y

expected 2.7%, prior was 2.3%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y

expected 3.2%, prior was 2.6%

Retail Sales y/y,

expected 5.5%, prior was 5.0%

Retail Sales YTD y/y

expected -36.9%, prior was -4.8%

note the dichotomy between industrial production and retail sales, this is (an admittedly imperfect) indication in the changing recovery rates of the industrial and domestic demand sectors

I'm a wee bit snowed under so if you are after a preview I'll refer to this helpful pice from Reuters that discusses what's going on China a little more widely also: