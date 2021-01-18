China data is due at 0200GMT - GDP preview
Data from China due on Monday 18 January 2021 at 10 am Beijing time (0200GMT):
As posted earlier:
China GDP
expected +2.7% q/q, +6.2% y/y
prior was +2.7% q/q and +4.9% y/y
& China activity data for December 2020
Industrial Production y/y
expected 6.9%, prior was 7.0%
Industrial Production YTD y/y
expected 2.7%, prior was 2.3%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y
expected 3.2%, prior was 2.6%
Retail Sales y/y,
expected 5.5%, prior was 5.0%
Retail Sales YTD y/y
expected -36.9%, prior was -4.8%
note the dichotomy between industrial production and retail sales, this is (an admittedly imperfect) indication in the changing recovery rates of the industrial and domestic demand sectors