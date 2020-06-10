China data today signals the recovery is not strong enough to boost prices
That's the Bloomberg take on the consumer and producer inflation data from China earlier:
Recap via the report, in brief:
- China's factory deflation deepened in May and consumer price gains slowed, signaling that the recovery isn't yet strong enough to produce inflation pressures.
- Core inflation unchanged at 1.1%.
- PPI deflation will continue due to the severe slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak
- CPI will slow in H2
- "Falling CPI inflation and continued PPI deflation will provide Beijing with more policy space to roll out policy easing/stimulus measures to offset the impact of Covid-19 on the economy."