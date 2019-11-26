China deal remains 'very close' after call yesterday between top deputies

Lighthizer spoke with Liu He

Politico reports that a phase one deal remains "very close" because a source believes China will come through with significant concessions on IP and that the sides aren't too far apart on which tariffs will be removed.





There was a call between the main players Monday night (USTR Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He) so at least talks are continuing toward some type of announcement. Still no word on exactly when such an announcement would take place.



The article was out about 15 mins ago. Read it here





Update: White House advisor Conway is now out saying some sticking points in discussions remain.

