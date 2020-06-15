China death penalty for Australian convicted over drug smuggling

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The sentence was announced from China over the weekend. Australia's trade minister Simon Birmingham says it not necessarily linked to the ongoing tensions between the two countries.

  • man was arrested in 2013
  • more than 7.5kg of methamphetamine in his check-in luggage 
  • attempting to board an international flight from Baiyun airport in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou
A Guangzhou court announced his sentencing on Saturday. 

Well the trade minister says its 'not necessarily' related to other strains between Oz and China at present. But it can't help I guess. 
