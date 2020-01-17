China December Industrial Production 6.9% y/y (expected 5.9%) & Retail sales 8.0% (expected 7.9%)
China 'activity' data for the final month of 2019 - a couple of beats … beats everywhere!
Industrial Production 6.9% y/y and a solid beat
- expected 5.9%, prior was 6.2%
industrial production YTD 5.7% y/y beat
- expected 5.6%, prior was 5.6%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD 5.4% y/y,
- expected 5.2%, prior was 5.2%
Retail Sales y/y, 8.0% beat
- expected 7.9%, prior was 8.0%
Retail Sales YTD y/y, 8.0% beat
- expected 8.0%, prior was 8.0%
The GDP data (separate post) was slightly disappointing but this more timely data is more encouraging. IP is a big, big beat. Add it to the trade deal signing and its tought to see optimism falling too much into the end of the week.