China December Industrial Production 6.9% y/y (expected 5.9%) & Retail sales 8.0% (expected 7.9%)

China 'activity' data for the final month of 2019 - a couple of beats … beats everywhere!

Industrial Production 6.9% y/y  and a solid beat
  • expected 5.9%, prior was 6.2%  
industrial production YTD 5.7% y/y beat
  • expected 5.6%, prior was 5.6%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD 5.4% y/y, 
  • expected 5.2%, prior was 5.2%
Retail Sales y/y, 8.0% beat
  • expected 7.9%, prior was 8.0%  
Retail Sales YTD y/y, 8.0% beat 
  • expected 8.0%, prior was 8.0%
The GDP data (separate post) was slightly disappointing but this more timely data is more encouraging. IP is a big, big beat.  Add it to the trade deal signing and its tought to see optimism falling too much into the end of the week.



