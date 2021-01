Latest Chinese credit data for December has been released - 12 January 2021





Prior +10.7%

New yuan loans ¥1,260.0 bn vs ¥1,250.0 bn expected

New yuan loans ¥1,260.0 bn vs ¥1,250.0 bn expected

Aggregate financing ¥1,720.0 bn vs ¥2,185.0 bn expected Broad money growth eases slightly towards the end of last year but remains rather elevated as China continues to maintain a healthy supply of credit in order to try and bolster the economy amid the virus crisis.





The total new yuan loans for the year came in at a record total of ¥19.6 trillion, so that pretty much shows how much of a priority the recovery is relative to deleveraging efforts.