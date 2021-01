China December trade data, CNY terms: Exports +10.9% y/y (vs. expected +7.1%) & Imports -0.2% y/y (vs. +0.1%)

Yuan terms

expected CNY 457.8bn, prior was CNY 507.1bn

expected +7.1%, prior was +14.9%

expected +0.1%, prior was -0.8%

USD terms

China trade balance CNY 516.81bnExports BEAT at +10.9% y/yImports MISS at -0.2% y/y

China trade balance $78.17bn: expected $72bn, prior was $75.4bn

Exports beat +18.0% y/y: expected 15.0%, prior 21.1%

Imports beat +6.5% y/y: expected 0.1%, prior was -0.8%

China's trade surplus with the US was USD 29.92bn for the month of December

vs. 37.42bn in November

China's trade surplus with the US was USD 316.91bn for the whole of 2020.







