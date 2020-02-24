China decides to postpone annual NPC meeting

It has now been made official





For some context, this is usually the meeting where the lawmakers will set out economic goals for the year. So, it looks like we may not get any real specifics from China as they continue to weigh up the impact of the virus outbreak in the country.





Chinese lawmakers have decided to postpone the National People's Congress, usually scheduled for early March, due to the recent coronavirus outbreak situation. No new date has been scheduled at this stage, according to state media.