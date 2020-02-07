China delays January trade data release, to be published together with February release

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

It makes sense as they want to smooth out the distortion after the long break following the Chinese New Year holiday

It is common practice for China to do so with some of its data releases but even for those individual ones, it is better to look at both months to get a better feel. But this year, the coronavirus impact may add more disruption so we'll have to wait and see.

The trade data for January was initially scheduled to be released some time today.
