China developers said to propose offshore debt maturity extension, restructuring to regulators

Reuters reports, citing sources with knowledge of the matter





The report reveals some details of the meeting between Chinese property developers and the NDRC and SAFE yesterday, noting that some developers voiced intentions to extend their offshore bond maturities or undertake a debt restructuring.





It was not made clear which developers raised such proposals though and what decision that regulators would settle on with regards to the matter.





However, the regulators did urge developers facing large offshore debt maturities to evaluate their repayment risks and report any difficulties if they do encounter them.



