China does not rule out placing tariffs on US agricultural products
According to state media
State media is reporting that \
Earlier, the Chinese Global editor released a similar tweet to that effect.
- China does not rule out option of placing tariffs on US agricultural products purchased after August 3
- Chinese firms have paused the purchase of US agricultural products.
- US agri has bright prospects in promises kept.
Meanwhile US Senator Chuck Schumer wants Pres. Trump to make Treasury label China as a FX manipulator.