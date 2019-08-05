China does not rule out placing tariffs on US agricultural products

According to state media

State media is reporting that \
  • China does not rule out option of placing tariffs on US agricultural products purchased after August 3
  • Chinese firms have paused the purchase of US agricultural products.  
  • US agri has bright prospects in promises kept. 
Earlier, the Chinese Global editor released a similar tweet to that effect.

Meanwhile US Senator Chuck Schumer wants Pres. Trump to make Treasury label China as a FX manipulator. 
