China economic activity data for October - Industrial production and retail sales beat
October data for Industrial Production, Retail Sales, and Fixed Asset Investment
Industrial Production 3.5% y/y for a beat
expected 3.0%, prior was 3.1%
October daily steel output hit its lowest since December of 2017. Over the past 5 months crude steel output has fallen 28% and is down 0.7% YTD.
ocot coal output hit its highest since March of 2015
Industrial Production YTD 10.9% y/y
prior was 11.8%
Retail Sales 4.9% y/y for a beat
expected 3.5%, prior was 4.4%
Retail Sales YTD 14.9% y/y
prior was 16.37%
Fixed Assets (excluding rural) 6.1% y/y
expected 6.2%, prior was 7.3%
- and YTD for this +8.5% y/y
The urban surveyed unemployment rate in October is 4.9%
- expected 4.9%, prior 1.9%
