China economic activity data for October - Industrial production and retail sales beat

October data for Industrial Production, Retail Sales, and Fixed Asset Investment 

Industrial Production 3.5% y/y for a beat

  • expected 3.0%, prior was 3.1%

  • October daily steel output hit its lowest since December of 2017. Over the past 5 months crude steel output has fallen 28% and is down 0.7% YTD. 

  • ocot coal output hit its highest since March of 2015

Industrial Production YTD 10.9% y/y 

  • prior was 11.8%


Retail Sales 4.9% y/y for a beat

  • expected 3.5%, prior was 4.4%

Retail Sales YTD 14.9% y/y

  • prior was 16.37%


Fixed Assets (excluding rural) 6.1% y/y

  • expected 6.2%, prior was 7.3%

  • and YTD for this +8.5% y/y
The urban surveyed unemployment rate in October is 4.9%
  • expected 4.9%, prior 1.9%


