China economist says phase one trade deal likely this year if there is no disturbance

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An economist at a Chinese State think tank - Reuters reporting 

Also said:
  • global financial crisis is not far off if China and the US keep fighting 



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose