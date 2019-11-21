China economist says phase one trade deal likely this year if there is no disturbance

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday November 21 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday November 20 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday November 19 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday November 18 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday November 15 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Morgan Stanley like the AUD, cite RBA dovishness diminishing
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0217 (vs. yesterday at 7.0118)
-
Monetary Authority of Singapore official says monetary policy remain appropriate
-
More central bank minutes to come - today its the ECB's turn
-
Bank of Japan “stealth tapering”?