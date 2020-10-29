China emphasises on tech self-reliance in five-year plan

China to accelerate pace to build the nation into a technological power, as part of its strategic pillar for the next five years





This is among the key takeaways from the 4-day meeting by the Communist Party's Central Committee in laying out the country's next five-year plan.





The narrative above is part and parcel of the ongoing battle against the US in the semiconductor space , where China has already said that they will aim to be more self-sustaining amid all the sanctions and restrictions imposed on Huawei.

China is also reported to emphasise more on the quality of growth in its five-year plan, and is targeting to develop a more robust domestic market during this period.





If anything, all of this reads that China is aiming to be less reliant on the US to maintain its economic prosperity and is largely trying to be more self-sufficient in that sense.



