China Evergrande prop services shares to recommence trading today - indicating down 8% opening level

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The news for the firm has not been on an improving trend, with the sale of its property services unit having fallen through earlier in the week.  

The company negotiating to buy, having withdrawn, is seeing indications its shares to open around 1% higher. 

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose