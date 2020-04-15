China excavator producers reported record sales in March

Scanning across some reports from China, with the usual caveat of wariness over data (sources noted as links if you want more):

Data from China Construction Machinery Association showed excavator producers reported record sales in March

total excavator sales, an important indicator of the vitality of an economy as demand is usually backed by growth in mining and infrastructure development, hit a record high of 49,408 last month, up 11.6 percent year on year

---

Also this:

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has published data showing 94% domestic cement production capacity utilisation in the two-week period ending 10 April 2020, marking an end to coronavirus shutdowns in all provinces.

Construction materials analyst Xu Xianchun said, "Demand in the construction industry has basically recovered to 2019's level, driven by new and resumed projects."

Xinhua News Agency has reported that cement prices have also climbed on a month-by-month basis.

---

Some 1.1 trillion yuan ($155.8 billion) of these bonds were sold in the first quarter this year, up more than 50% year-on-year, according to data from the Ministry of Finance.

Around 70% were to be used for infrastructure spending, more than double the percentage in the same period last year, according to a recent research note by Essence Securities Co. Ltd.



---





Chinese authorities have rolled out stimulus, and it seems to be taking effect. A positive inout for China-proxy trades.





Also perhaps an indication that there is light at the end of this tunnel for economies elsewhere as governments around the globe do similar.





---

I should note also that domestically focused service-related companies ( hospitality and education sectors for example) in China are not bouncing back nearly so well, these will take longer as social distancing measures slowly unwind.



