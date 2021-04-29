China expects record high traffic (passengers) flow during its upcoming May long holiday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China will be on holidays from May 1 to May 5 (inclusive) - the Labour Day holidays. 

The Ministry of Transport is projecting record high passenger numbers as people move about to visit family and friends over the course of the 5 days off. There will be a significant boost in rentals of cars to travel, a sign of the times as the attractiveness of public transportation has dipped due to the virus. 

The new highs for travel numbers is a further sign of the country recovering from the pandemic. 


