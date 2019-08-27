China exploring ways to loosen or remove car-purchase limits

China has begun to roll out a series of guidelines to encourage consumption, led by a boost for the auto market.

  • exploring ways to gradually loosen or remove car-purchase limits
  • to support new-energy vehicle purchases in some areas
  • incentives to build more gas stations in rural areas
  • removing investment barriers on fuel wholesale and storage businesses
The State Council made the announcement late Tuesday.

