China exploring ways to loosen or remove car-purchase limits
China has begun to roll out a series of guidelines to encourage consumption, led by a boost for the auto market.
- exploring ways to gradually loosen or remove car-purchase limits
- to support new-energy vehicle purchases in some areas
- incentives to build more gas stations in rural areas
- removing investment barriers on fuel wholesale and storage businesses
The State Council made the announcement late Tuesday.
