China extends congratulations to Joe Biden on winning the US election

China congratulates US president-elect, Joe Biden





It seems like China is already looking forward to dealing with Biden starting from next year but I wouldn't expect a significant shift in the current stance between the two countries.







There may be less rash decisions on tariffs and what not, but expect the relationship between the two sides to stay rocky and tense over the next decade regardless.

One for the road...













The remarks are from the Chinese foreign ministry, who adds that China respects the choice of the American people.