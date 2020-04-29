China factories restarted, but getting consumers spending is tougher

The NY Times have a piece up (link here if its not gated for you)

Pretty much nail the problem, what we have been seeing in the PMIs and other data:

China … has a big problem with its spenders

As the coronavirus outbreak ebbs in China … Its factories, brought to a standstill when the coronavirus outbreak swept through the country in January, are humming again

Empowering consumers could be the tougher task. Many lost their jobs or had their pay slashed

I posted yesterday an the surge in unemployment:

And:

Lack of demand and deflationary pressure (which will be exported) and excess capacity is going to take some recovering.













