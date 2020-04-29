China factories restarted, but getting consumers spending is tougher
The NY Times have a piece up (link here if its not gated for you)
Pretty much nail the problem, what we have been seeing in the PMIs and other data:
- China … has a big problem with its spenders
- As the coronavirus outbreak ebbs in China … Its factories, brought to a standstill when the coronavirus outbreak swept through the country in January, are humming again
- Empowering consumers could be the tougher task. Many lost their jobs or had their pay slashed
I posted yesterday an the surge in unemployment:
And:
- Real disposable income growth is down around 4% (March figure)
- Retail sales in March -15.8%
- PPI is negative
Lack of demand and deflationary pressure (which will be exported) and excess capacity is going to take some recovering.