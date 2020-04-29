China factories restarted, but getting consumers spending is tougher

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The NY Times have a piece up (link here if its not gated for you) 

Pretty much nail the problem, what we have been seeing in the PMIs and other data:
  • China … has a big problem with its spenders
  • As the coronavirus outbreak ebbs in China …  Its factories, brought to a standstill when the coronavirus outbreak swept through the country in January, are humming again
  • Empowering consumers could be the tougher task. Many lost their jobs or had their pay slashed
I posted yesterday an the surge in unemployment:
And:
Lack of demand and deflationary pressure (which will be exported) and excess capacity is going to take some recovering.



See here for global coronavirus case data
