China falling futures contracts (eg iron ore down nearly 10%) weighing on AUD

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted earlier with a heads up reminder of China's crackdown on industrial commodity futures and the impact on the Australian dollar:

Prices declined last week and continue to do so Monday morning in China trade. For example:
  • iron ore futures (Dalian, most active) is down 9% 
  • steel rebar down 6%
  • hot-rolled coil down 6%
This posted a few minutes ago:


AUD/USD a touch heavy alongside (but really not much of a range to speak of):
