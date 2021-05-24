China falling futures contracts (eg iron ore down nearly 10%) weighing on AUD
I posted earlier with a heads up reminder of China's crackdown on industrial commodity futures and the impact on the Australian dollar:
Prices declined last week and continue to do so Monday morning in China trade. For example:
- iron ore futures (Dalian, most active) is down 9%
- steel rebar down 6%
- hot-rolled coil down 6%
This posted a few minutes ago:
AUD/USD a touch heavy alongside (but really not much of a range to speak of):