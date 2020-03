Latest Chinese credit data for January has been released - 11 March 2020





Prior +8.4%

New yuan loans ¥905.7 bn vs ¥1,120.0 bn expected

Aggregate financing ¥855.4 bn vs ¥1,585.5 bn expected



Money supply growth expands to its highest since February 2018 as China looks to loosen the reigns a little in order to spur domestic consumption and business investments amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.