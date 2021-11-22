China financial regulators said to tell banks to issue more loans for property projects

Reuters reports, citing sources with knowledge of the matter

Adding that some Chinese banks were told to show positive growth in outstanding loans for property projects in November as compared to October.





This seems like a bit of touching up and to maintain the facade that the crackdown on the property sector isn't leading to any major meltdowns, at least not imminently.





But expect the struggle to continue through to next year as China continues to keep its focus on 'common prosperity' while progressing to mitigate credit/debt risks as a whole.