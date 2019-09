Retail sales and Industrial production data for the month are on separate posts

Fixed asset investment (excl rural) 5.5% y/y



expected 5.7%, prior also 5.7%

Private sector fixed asset investment accounts for around 60% of total investment, comes in at 4.9% in the January to august period, from 5.4% ofr Jan to July.





---

I'll have more on this in a summary post