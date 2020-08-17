China foreign ministry declines to comment on trade talks review delay
ICYMI, the review was supposed to take place on Saturday
- Says US politicians are making excuses to 'strangle' TikTok
- Says TikTok has done almost everything US has asked for
- Declines to comment about situation on trade talks
There isn't a new date scheduled following the delay of the meeting review, but that sort of gives the market more breathing room to avoid a hiccup - if any were to have come.
The other remarks by relate to TikTok, in which we saw Trump giving a 90-day grace period for ByteDance to do something about that over the weekend.