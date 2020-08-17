China foreign ministry declines to comment on trade talks review delay

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

ICYMI, the review was supposed to take place on Saturday

  • Says US politicians are making excuses to 'strangle' TikTok
  • Says TikTok has done almost everything US has asked for
  • Declines to comment about situation on trade talks
There isn't a new date scheduled following the delay of the meeting review, but that sort of gives the market more breathing room to avoid a hiccup - if any were to have come.

The other remarks by relate to TikTok, in which we saw Trump giving a 90-day grace period for ByteDance to do something about that over the weekend.

