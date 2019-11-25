China foreign ministry: Hopes US will work on basis of equality, mutual respect on trade

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

Reiterates opposition to foreign meddling of HK affairs

They are not giving too much away with the remarks above as those are merely a repeat of what we have heard from an official capacity since last week.





There is reason to be mildly optimistic based on the headlines since the weekend but the big question remains, is it enough to really get us over the line for a "Phase One" deal? As mentioned earlier, I still have my doubts but let's see how things play out.



