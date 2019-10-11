China foreign ministry reiterates desire to work with US on trade talks

Not giving much away before the second round of talks begin later today





That said, all it takes is just one negative headline and that'll overwhelm market with fear before we wrap up the week. Let's see how talks go between Trump and Liu He later.







I wouldn't expect the Chinese camp to offer much of an immediate response after the meetings today so if anything else, we could see a Trump tweet first for any direct communication - that is if things go well.

The ministry spokesman says that they hope China can work with the US to achieve progress during trade consultations. I'd take the neutral tone here as a mild positive as there hasn't been signs that talks have broken down at this stage.