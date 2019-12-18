China foreign ministry says hopes that US will do more to establish mutual trust
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang
- US limiting tech exports won't stop our development
- Firmly opposes US move to limit tech sales
This has been a story that has been going on for quite a while now. The latest development is that the US is finalising the targeted limits on key tech exports to China, and that has spurred the reaction as seen above.
As mentioned before, sure the US and China can get to a Phase One trade deal. But in the bigger picture, all these little things add up to ensure that tensions between the two countries will still remain high over the next few years.