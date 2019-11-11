China foreign ministry says no updates on trade talks and tariffs

China refuses to comment on the matter

I think their silence says a lot here, in the sense that we are still seeing a divide that needs to be bridged for both sides to achieve a resolution on this "Phase One" deal.
