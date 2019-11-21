China commerce ministry says rumours about possible disagreements in trade talks are not accurate

Risk trades get a bit more of a lift to start the session

US, China trade teams will continue close communications

Says will strive to reach "Phase One" deal with the US

The context of the situation is that when they were asked about possible disagreements in trade talks, they said that the "outside rumours were not accurate".

USD/JPY gains a bit more ground to just above 108.60 now with Treasury yields pretty much flat across the curve currently.



