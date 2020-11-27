China Foreign Ministry Spokesperson welcomes Asia's RCEP trade deal

Hua Chunying is a Foreign Ministry Spokesperson making Twitter comments re:

We need to further implement our free trade agreement.

China will work with ASEAN countries to sustain the smooth flow of trade, promote mutual investment, open up markets wider to each other, and foster deeply integrated industrial, supply and value chains.

Which of course is b/s given China's banning of imports of many Australian products. Australia and China are both signatories to the RCEP free trade deal ... like only last weekend or something! And its already being trashed by China. Today we saw a worsening on the ban on coal, and new impositions on wine.



